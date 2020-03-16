Finance Ministry announces formation of unit to monitor ESP 2020 implementation

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said LAKSANA will present occasional reports to the Economic Action Council (EAC) on the status of implementation and achievement of economic stimulus initiatives. — Picture from Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has announced the formation of an inter-agency economic stimulus implementation and coordinating unit (LAKSANA) at the ministry to monitor the implementation of the 2020 economic stimulus package (ESP 2020).

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said LAKSANA will present occasional reports to the Economic Action Council (EAC) on the status of implementation and achievement of economic stimulus initiatives.

“I believe the setting up of this unit will ensure the initiatives announced under the ESP 2020 as well as further initiatives can be properly implemented in the near future so that the nation’s economy remains strong and the people’s wellbeing is safeguarded,” he said in a statement today.

He said the weekly EAC meetings chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will monitor current economic developments and consider additional measures as well as improvements to the ESP 2020.

LAKSANA will therefore also play a role in ensuring the implementation of new measures and improvements to the ESP 2020, he said.

“The government is committed to ensuring all the initiatives announced in the ESP 2020 can be implemented immediately and effectively,” he added.

The RM20 billion ESP 2020 announced on February 27, 2020 was formulated to minimise the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, while the initiatives are aimed at ensuring the people’s safety, health and wellbeing. ― Bernama