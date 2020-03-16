Covid-19: Fahmi urges govt to loosen enforcement policies for unpaid utility bills

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has urged the government to loosen their enforcement policies for unpaid utility bills and necessities. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — In light of the economic uncertainties looming ahead as the country deals with the Covid-19 outbreak, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has called on the government to loosen their enforcement policies for unpaid utility bills and necessities.

Fahmi said it was no secret that the people would ultimately suffer from the spinoff effects of the outbreak, where besides those isolated for having the virus and those placed in self quarantine, businesses and players of the gig economy would also suffer from struggle to make ends meet.

“Due to that, in this special period which we have yet to experience, I plead for serious consideration from the government and its related agencies to not cut services or enforce action against those who settle their arrears, at least until the Covid-19 situation is officially mitigated,” he wrote in a statement on his Facebook.

Fahmi suggested that among the arrears that could be overlooked during this period was rental payments of those in Public Housing Projects (PPR), shop rental owed to the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL), and bills by Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Air Selangor, Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad and Unifi.

He also suggested that no action be taken for overdue National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) and National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) payments, and for other related agencies to follow suit.

“We need to be together in overcoming this Covid-19 outbreak. I believe, by easing the burden carried by the people, with sufficient readiness of the relevant machineries, Malaysia will be able to recover,” he wrote.

This as Malaysia saw a spike of 190 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases yesterday, spiking the local tally to a whopping 438 cases.

Calls for strict implementation against social gatherings has been rife, with the government yet to announce any decision to restrict the people’s movement and from them congregating.