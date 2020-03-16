Covid-19: 109 tabligh participants undergo health check in Perlis

Mentri Besar Perlis Datuk Seri Azlan Man said of the total samples collected, 23 samples were tested negative while the remaining 86 samples were still waiting for results.— Bernama pic

KANGAR, March 16 — A total of 109 individuals participated in a tabligh convention at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur have undergone health checks held at Dewan Wawasan 2020 here.

Mentri Besar Perlis Datuk Seri Azlan Man said of the total samples collected, 23 samples were tested negative while the remaining 86 samples were still waiting for results.

“We hope other participants will also come forward to do undergo the health screening, and those with information on these individuals can call Perlis Health Department for further action,” he told reporters here today.

Azlan said five individuals who are currently being treated at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here for Covid-19 are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Mentri Besar said the state government had postponed Perlis Marathon 2020 scheduled for April 4 to a later date.

In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Law and Native Affairs Minister Datuk Aidi Moktar urged the tabligh convention participants in the state to undergo the health check at nearest hospital or clinic.

He said the move was important to prevent the spread of the virus after a number of the tabligh participants were tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

“We are not saying all of them are infected but there is a sudden rise in the number of these participants tested positive for the virus,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Aidi expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Health personnel who have been working tirelessly to prevent Covid-19 infections while providing treatments to infected patients.

“They are working non-stop and are the frontliners (in the fight against the disease). We pray that they remain strong,” he said. — Bernama