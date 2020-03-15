Sarawak govt earmarks three more venues as Covid-19 quarantine centres

File picture shows Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (centre) showing the fever detection tool to be used at immigration entry posts to detect visitors suffering from Covid-19, February 4, 2020, in Kuching. — Bernama pic

BINTULU, March 15 — The state government has identified Kemuyang Youth Camp in Sibu, Petronas Games Village in Miri and Similajau National Parks here as additional Covid-19 quarantine centres, state Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

The Public Health College in Kota Sentosa has already been designated as a quarantine centre for Kuching.

Uggah, who is also deputy chief minister, was accompanied by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian during his visit to the facilities at the new venues at Kemuyang Youth Camp and Similajau National Park today.

Joining Uggah were Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik, state Health Department Director Dr Chin Zin Hing and Director of the State Security and Enforcement Unit Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung.

Uggah said the three new venues were suitable as they are away from cities or town areas.

“We need them for mass quarantine purposes should the need arise.

“We have to be prepared for any eventuality given the current situation where today 20 people have tested positive for Covid-19,” he told the media after the visit.

Uggah explained those (under investigation for Covid-19) who already display symptoms would be isolated from family members at the quarantine centres.

“We do not want a situation where those who are in fact healthy become sick because they are put together with those who are already sick.

“The quarantine centres are for those awaiting laboratory test results of their status,” Uggah said, adding that where necessary, facilities, including internet connectivity, at the venues would be improved.

He added Dr Sim would be in the federal capital this week to discuss the outbreak at a national level meeting.

“He will be presenting our requirements as well,” Uggah said.

Meanwhile, on a question about the face mask shortage, Dr Chin said there was no need for any healthy person to wear one daily as a means to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19.

“There is no guarantee of protection from a face mask,” he said, adding that the best option is to take care of one’s personal hygiene all the time.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap or hand sanitiser,” he advised, pointing out that a person only needs to wear a face mask if they are taking care of those who are ill.

Dr Chin also advised people to wear face masks if they are sick or going to crowded areas.