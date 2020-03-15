Bipartisan well-wishes for Sarawak’s DAP MP who tested positive for Covid-19

Sarikei Member of Parliament Wong Ling Biu of DAP has been admitted to the Sibu Hospital as a Covid-19 patient. — Picture via Facebook/DAP Sarikei

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — News of a DAP MP in Sarawak testing positive for Covid-19 has been met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from his fellow MPs, including those from across the political divide.

Following news earlier today of Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu’s confirmation as a Covid-19 patient, his fellow DAP MPs were among the earliest to post their well-wishes on social media.

Party colleagues

DAP’s Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto wrote on Facebook “Praying for a miracle for you, comrade! Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Speedy recovery Sdr Wong Ling Biu Andrew!”

DAP’s Lanang MP Alice Lau posted on Facebook saying: “Praying hard for you Sdr Andrew Wong.”

Across the political divide

Earlier today, federal territories minister and Umno’s Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa wrote on Twitter: “Get well soon YB WONG(DAP:SARIKEI SWAK)..hope you will soon recover and back with clean bill of health..”

Other than Annuar, Gombak MP and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who was formerly from PKR but now part of DAP’s ex-ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) similarly sent his well wishes.

“I received news that YB Wong Ling Biu, Sarikei’s Member of Parliament is found to be positive for Covid-19. Hope he is in stable condition and recovers quickly,” Azmin posted using both his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Precautions taken

Sarawak PKR chief and Julau MP Larry Sng wrote on Facebook earlier today that he would be taking precautions.