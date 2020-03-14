Relative of Sarawak CM’s wife and grandson of second governor is PSB’s Lingga candidate

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (centre) speaks to reporters in Kuching March 14, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 14 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) today confirmed social activist Datuk Abdillah Edruce Wan Abdul Rahman as its state election candidate for Lingga.

Wan Abdillah, 58, is related to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Jumaani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

He is also a grandson of Tun Tuanku Bujang Tuanku Othman, the second governor of Sarawak.

Wan Abdillah’s name was announced by PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh at a press conference here.

“He is a well-known social and charitable activist in Lingga, and as such, he is very close to the people on ground,” he said.

In the 2016 state election, Wan Abdillah stood as an Independent candidate in Lingga but lost to Simoi Peri of then Barisan Nasional.

Wong, a former state minister of international trade and e-commerce, also announced a former deputy director of the State Agriculture Department, Wilson anak Entabang, as PSB’s candidate for Simanggang.

He said Wilson, 57, has been preparing himself for the state election since last year after opting for early retirement from the state civil service.

Wong said he was supposed to announce the names of these two candidates at a gathering in Simanggang this morning.

He said the gathering was cancelled as the party took heed of the directive issued by the state government to cancel any gathering involving more than 250 participants as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

Wong said the party will be contesting 70 state seats in the coming state election.

He said the party has already named Datuk Ranum Mina (Opar), Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe (Tasik Biru), Datuk Masir Kujat (Balai Ringgin), Datuk William Nyallau Badak (Batang Ai), Datuk Joseph Entulu (Tamin), Datuk Tiong Thai King (Dudong), Johnical Rayong (Engkilili) and Datuk Sylvester Entri (Marudi).

Wong said he will defend his Bawang Assan seat in the election.

He added the party is still identifying suitable candidates for the remaining 12 state seats.

Asked to comment on the response from the ground to the party during a series of gatherings attended by its leaders, he said it was overwhelming and very encouraging, especially from the Dayak community.

“It gives me great confidence because the good response is not only from Dayaks, but also from the Malays, Melanaus and the urban people,” he said.

“As PSB is a multiracial and local party, we are trying to unite all the races in Sarawak based on justice and equality principle.”

He said, as such, he is confident of PSB getting enough seats in the state election to form the next state government.

Wong said there is no plan for PSB to associate itself with Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Pakatan Harapan (PH) or any other party for that matter.

“PSB is an independent and Sarawak-born party and is not affiliated to any coalition.

“But if there are likeminded people who are prepared to work with us, we are willing to accept and work with them,” he said.