Nanta: Domestic Trade Ministry considering face mask export ban

KUCHING, March 14 — In the event of a serious shortage of face masks in the country, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is ready to consider a face mask export ban.

Its Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said due to the overwhelming demand for face masks, with demand outstripping supply, there exists a supply problem now that is not only affecting Malaysia but the whole world.

“In Malaysia, we have four face mask manufacturers who also depend on imported material to make them. They have to import the material from China and other countries from Europe,” he told a media conference here today.

Nanta, who also Kapit member of parliament, said the ministry also viewed seriously reports of price increase of face masks and hand sanitisers due to the Covid-19 scare.

“We had several meetings about it and there were various views on how to resolve that problem. No doubt, we are fully aware of people trying to take advantage of the situation and make a quick profit of it,” he said.

“We cannot allow them to take advantage of the public. Our ministry will conduct proper enforcement and make sure the people are protected,” he added. — Bernama