Kuching church cancels Sunday service tomorrow

Tourists are seen wearing masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 14 — The Kuching Evangelical Church (KEC Kuching) has decided to cancel its Sunday service tomorrow in the light of developments this evening, Pastor Brian King announced.

“We regret to inform that we will have to cancel our church service tomorrow, as we deem this to be the wisest and most loving thing to do.

“We continue to pray for our beloved state and nation,” he said in a statement.

“As Christians, let us continue to meditate on Psalm 91 in light of the Covid-19 situation — whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty,” he said.

Earlier this afternoon, the pastor had said tomorrow’s Sunday service would go on but would be suspended for four weeks starting from March 22 in view of the spread of Covid-19 outbreak to Sarawak.

Separately, Sarawak saw 34 Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases recorded today, the state Disaster Management Committee said this evening.

It said they comprised 20 at the Sarawak General Hospital, with the remainder at hospitals in Sibu (eight), Miri (two), Limbang (two), Mukah (one) and Bintulu (one).

“With these latest figures, Sarawak has, since January 10 until today, a total of 372 cases of which nine have been declared positive.

“Another 260 were negative cases and 103 are awaiting laboratory test results,” it said.