Health D-G seeks to address concerns about ‘close contact’ with Covid-19

Health D-G Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah says ‘close contact’ means individuals having direct contact with a patient confirmed for Covid-19. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah sought to allay public concern about possible contact exposure to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), after the country reported its largest spike in cases yesterday.

Public concern is growing over a mass event attended by 14,500 Malaysians that has already brought Covid-19 to parts of the country that had not previously experienced it.

The concern has also prompted many to seek Covid-19 testing unnecessarily, further straining the country’s health resources.

“Close contact means individuals having direct contact with a patient confirmed for Covid-19.

“Although you may have ties with the patient, this is not necessarily close contact,” he explained.

Dr Noor Hisham said this was the definition of “close contact” communicated to the ministry’s health workers.

The thousands of Malaysians at the “itjimak tabligh” gathering at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur between February 28 and March 1 has led to speculation about the risk of Covid-19 spreading across the country as the participants have since returned to their home states.

Malaysia recorded another 39 cases yesterday, bringing the country’s total confirmed Covid-19 infections to 197.

The event has been the common link in the rash of new infections both locally and in neighbouring countries.

Singapore has reported new cases linked to the gathering while Brunei also believes it is the source of the country’s first-ever Covid-19 infection.