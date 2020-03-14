Covid-19: Four tabligh premises in Sabah temporarily closed, says state secretary

Passengers wearing masks at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — Four ‘tabligh’ (religious outreach) premises in Sabah, namely Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort, Tawau and Sandakan, have been temporarily closed for disinfection, said Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

The measure is part of efforts by the Sabah government to curb the spread of Covid-19, besides ensuring virus transmission is minimised following the tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur (February 27 to March 1) which was attended by a Sabah tabligh congregation as well.

Safar said mosques and surau in Sabah which have been visited by members of the congregation are also closed temporarily for disinfection, coordinated by the state religious department (JHEAINS), state health department and municipal councils.

“Following the temporarily ban for members of the (tabligh) group to hold gatherings in mosques and surau in Sabah, issued by JHEAINS yesterday (March 13), I must stress that the ban is to ensure the spread of the Covid-19 is minimised.

“The ban is also to assure that the public’s wellbeing is taken care off,” he said in a statement here today.

Safar called on all tabligh members from Sabah who had physical contact, directly or indirectly, with those who participated in the Sri Petaling Mosque gathering, or their family members, to report themselves to public health officials as soon as possible. — Bernama