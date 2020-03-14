Covid-19: 11 new cases in Sabah, total up to 26, says state Health Dept

Dr Christina Rundi (left) said that with 11 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah today, the total number of infected patients in the state has gone up to 26. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — With 11 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah today, the total number of infected patients in the state has gone up to 26, says Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) would continue to actively and passively trace close contacts to those who have tested positive for the infection.

“JKNS urges the public to fully cooperate with the Health Office. JKNS has also received several complaints about the unruly behaviour of certain quarters towards those suspected to have contracted or have tested positive for Covid-19.

“JKNS hopes such behaviour is stopped immediately, as this may cause those with symptoms not to come forward and get tested, and this will further complicate control activities,” she said in a statement here today.

Christina said JKNS had also made some changes to hospital operations to address the Covid-19 outbreak in Sabah.

“Among the changes is the setting up of Fever Screening Centres in all hospitals over the past few days, where those with symptoms or travel history to Covid-19 affected areas will be examined.

“The opening of the Covid-19 Ward at six specialist hospitals, namely the Queen Elizabeth Hospital; Sabah Women’s and Children’s Hospital; Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan; Tawau Hospital; Lahad Datu Hospital and Keningau Hospital,” she said.

She added that the postponement of elective surgeries at these hospitals was to reduce the number of patients and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Therefore, the respective hospitals hope all patients involved understand this change. However, emergency surgeries would still go on. The hospitals would also be restricting visitor movement to prevent the spread of the infection,” she said. — Bernama