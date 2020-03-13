Report: Putrajaya to decide on Muslim Friday prayers

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad speaks at the Tuanku Mizan Mosque in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said he will make an announcement regarding today’s compulsory Muslim prayers soon.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, he will consult with the Health Ministry to see if Muslims should pray at home instead, in response to the country’s worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

“I agree (with the Health Ministry’s advice against public gatherings) but we need a little more time to iron this out,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, he said the Friday prayers may continue for now but appended guidelines meant to try and limit the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

This morning, however, the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) directed Muslims not to perform the Friday prayers in state mosques.

The country recorded nine more cases yesterday, bringing the national total to 158.

The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic this week to trigger an escalation of governmental response to the disease.