Over 400 who attended KL religious event from Sabah, Kelantan screened for coronavirus

Health officials urged others who participated in the gathering but have not been screened to present themselves to the nearest health clinic. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, March 13 — Some 300 men from Tawau and 132 from Kelantan who attended a tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 27 to March 2 have turned up for Covid-19 screening.

Tawau Health Officer Dr G. Navindran urged others who attended the gathering but had yet to do so, to come to the Tawau Hospital for the screening.

“Do not be afraid, come (for Covid-19 screening) in the interest of your own health and your family’s,” he told Bernama.

Dr Navindran said 350 men from Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna participated in the gathering that involved more than 10,000 people.

Meanwhile, Kunak Hospital director Dr Asbullah Sudin said all 17 men from Kunak who joined the gathering had come forward for screening and had been placed on home quarantine.

In Kota Bharu, Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the outcome of screening done on 132 men who participated in the mosque gathering found 42 displayed Covid-19 symptoms and the rest asymptomatic.

“Of the 132 congregants, 70 are under quarantine at Pusat Latihan Tumpat and 59 on home quarantine while only three cases met the criteria to be warded.

“Cases with minor symptoms or asymptomatic were allowed “home surveillance,” he said in a statement.

Dr Zaini also urged others who participated in the gathering but have not been screened to present themselves to the nearest health clinic. — Bernama