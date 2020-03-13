Hishammuddin: All Foreign Ministry officers to be vetted by MACC

Hishammuddin said the vetting process will apply to all personnel working directly under him. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — All officials in the Foreign Minister's Office will undergo a vetting process by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to ensure their integrity

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said it applies to all personnel working directly under him.

He said for other staff from different departments in Wisma Putra, they would undergo the process based on guidelines issued by the ministry.

“I have asked the MACC to vet as well as monitor my officers.

“They (MACC) have to continuously vet them so that the people are confident (in the integrity of my officers).

“I am concerned because there are cases where our staff did ‘something’ but eventually we are the ones who have to answer to whatever they did,” he said in a news conference here today. — Bernama