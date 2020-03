KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The 230th Prison Day celebration, initially scheduled for March 16 (Monday), will be postponed to a later date following the Covid-19 infection in the country.

The Prisons Department, in a statement here, said all other programmes related to the celebration that involves public participation, have been put on hold.

“The celebration has been postponed to another date which will be announced later. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” the statement said. — Bernama