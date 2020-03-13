Court rejects MACC’s forfeiture application against Jakel Trading over 1MDB funds

Lawyer Habizan Rahman, representing Jakel Trading, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The High Court here today rejected an application by the prosecution to forfeit a sum of RM10,747,042.77 seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, believed to be linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin made the decision after he was satisfied that the payment received by Jakel Trading as the respondent was a regular business transaction of the company.

“In this case, what should be determined by the court is whether the seized sum of RM10,747,042.77 was the result of illegal activity.

“The payment received by the respondent was for the goods supplied and the respondent should not be blamed and punished for receiving payment for goods provided

“On the balance of probabilities, the applicant has failed to prove the asset was the result of illegal activity," he said.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh applied for a stay of execution, pending MACC’s appeal, which the judge asked MACC to file an application within seven days from today.

Also present at today’s proceedings were lawyers Thevini Nayagam and Habizan Habeeb Rahman, representing Jakel Trading. — Bernama



