Umno makes several demands of new Cabinet, including prosecuting former Pakatan govt officials

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made six demands after an Umno supreme council meeting today which included reopening cases that involved former Pakatan Harapan ministers. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — In order to fulfil the aspirations of the people, religion and country, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has made several demands of the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

In a statement released after an Umno supreme council meeting today at PWTC, Zahid made six demands which included reopening cases that involved former Pakatan Harapan (PH) ministers.

The first demand is to form a Royal Commission of Inquiry into accusations of wrongdoing and embezzlement involving Barisan Nasional (BN) over its handling of Tabung Haji funds.

The second demand is to re-evaluate the sale of government assets under PH including Khazanah Nasional, Tabung Haji, various GLCs and assets from the Armed Forces Fund Board.

The third demand is to reopen cases involving PH including the alleged bribery scandal surrounding the RM6.3 billion underground railroad project and three other highways involving DAP members.

The fourth demand is for fresh investigations into the death of fireman Mohd Adib Muhammad Kassim in 2018.

The sixth demand is to cancel PH’s plans to form the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) and the last request is to freeze the decision to cancel all contract staff, reduce personnel at government offices and re-evaluate policies governing public servants.

“Umno will continue to play its role in a proactive manner and be the agent for checks and balances in the new government,” Zahid said in the statement.

“Umno will also continue to champion its main agenda which is to strengthen Muafakat Nasional with PAS and strengthen BN, MCA, MIC and PBRS.

“We are committed to defending the new government under Muhyiddin as long as the aspirations and hopes of the people are looked after and ensuring political stability and a strong economy come GE15.”