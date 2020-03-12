Perak Sultan summons state’s Perikatan leaders

A vehicle ferrying Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu arrives at Istana Kinta in Ipoh March 12, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 12 — The leaders of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS in Perak were summoned to an audience before Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today at Istana Kinta here.

These were Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad and Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria.

The three leaders have been nominated by their respective party for the mentri besar post, after the three reached an agreement to form a state new government under the Perikatan Nasional bloc.

Razman was the first to enter at 2.25pm, followed by Saarani who arrived 10 minutes later. Ahmad Faizal arrived at 2.45pm.

It was unclear why all three were summoned.

On Tuesday, Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household Col (Rtd) Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohamad Nor said a mentri besar will be selected soon.

He also said that the Sultan will then fix a date for the swearing in ceremony of the 13th Perak MB.

Seven of the 10 former state executive councillors (exco) in Perak are also due to have audience with the Sultan at 5pm today.

They are PKR assemblyman Tan Kar Hing, Amanah assemblymen Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin and Datuk Asmuni Awi and DAP assemblymen Howard Lee, Wong May Ing, A. Sivanesan and Abdul Aziz Bari.