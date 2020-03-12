Civil servants encouraged to donate to Covid-19 fund

Passengers wear masks at a Light Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Civil servants are encouraged to contribute to the Covid-19 special fund as a way to ease the burden of those affected and in need of financial aid.

“As we all know, the Covid-19 outbreak has had an impact on so many sectors, especially the tourism industry. So, we encourage all civil servants to contribute whatever they can afford to support the affected parties,” Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the Perikatan Nasional government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched a special fund to provide financial aid to those in need following the virus outbreak.

Muhyiddin said that for a start, a contribution of RM1 million had been channelled into the fund to help Covid-19 patients and those under 14-day quarantine but not holding any jobs.

Meanwhile, Adnan said the setting up of the fund could also be viewed as a continuation of the economic stimulus package announced by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Malaysian Public Health Medicine Specialist Association president Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar urged more corporate firms to come forward and contribute to the fund.

“The initial RM1 million contribution is not very significant; it needs a bigger sum especially to help those who have lost their earnings because of the virus outbreak,” he said.

He said that in other countries, like Australia, employees affected by Covid-19 and quarantined were given paid leave and that this was something employers here should adopt to minimise the effect on the affected parties. — Bernama