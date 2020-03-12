Ahmad Faizal said Perak Sultan yet to choose new MB

(From left) Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Razman Zakaria and Datuk Saarani Mohamad leave Istana Kinta after an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah March 12, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 12 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has not decided who should be the next mentri besar of Perak.

The former MB said it was the Sultan’s prerogative to choose.

“According to the Sultan, (the name) haven’t been decided. It’s up to him,” he said briefly to the reporters when met outside the Istana Kinta here.

Ahmad Faizal said that parties from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc today formally presented the letter with the names of candidates nominated by their respective parties.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) nominated Ahmad Faizal, Umno nominated its state chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad and PAS nominated state commissioner Razman Zakaria.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the palace will issue a statement about the audience, which lasted about 30 minutes.