Wee: Transport ministry to prepare note on Covid-19 impacts

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks at a press conference on his first day at the ministry in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The Ministry of Transport will prepare a note on Covid-19 impacts for reference by others ministries in formulating strategies to address the spread of the virus infection, said its minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the matter was decided in the first Cabinet meeting today.

“This is my first duty as the Transport Minister,” he told a news conference after reporting for duty at the ministry today.

Wee said he had received a preliminary report stating high numbers of flight cancellation to Malaysia since the spread of Covid-19.

He said Malaysia Airlines had recorded 63 per cent flight cancellation while AirAsia suffered 70 per cent cancellation and Malindo Air saw 510 of its flights had been cancelled.

“The impacts of the outbreak on the tourism sector is huge. Through the note provided, all parties can identify which tourism sub-sectors have recorded the highest cancellation to better understand the impact of the infection on the country’s economy,” said Wee.

He said based on the prepared note, all ministries would be working together to formulate a strategy to overcome the situation.

To date, Malaysia recorded 129 Covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Wee who arrived at the ministry around 1pm said in carrying out his duty, he would listen to views and inputs from various parties, including all former transport ministers, civil servants and members of the public. — Bernama