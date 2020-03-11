Saravanan: Human Resources Ministry will tackle youth unemployment issues

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said he will focus on addressing youth unemployement. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The Human Resources Ministry will focus on addressing problems of youth unemployment and lack of job opportunities, its newly minted minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said.

“Currently, foreign workers are competing with our youths in the labour market and this will be the ministry’s main concern which will be looked into immediately,” he told a press conference after clocking in on his first day at the ministry here today.

Also present were his deputy, Awang Hashim, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Amir Omar and other senior officials.

According to Saravanan, he would also focus on strengthening relationship between the ministry and trade unions which is seen to be far from satisfactory.

He added that he would take a prudent approach to the matter and would discuss with relevant parties to find the best solution to issues related to workers’ welfare and unions’ rights.

Saravanan also thanked Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary-general, J. Solomon for showing positive signs that the union still has confidence that the ministry would resolve to enhance ties between the two parties.

Yesterday, Solomon said MTUC hoped that with the appointment of Saravanan, the rights of workers and unions would be protected. It was also hoped that he would understand the workers struggle to survive and would take steps to help bridge the income gap in Malaysia. — Bernama