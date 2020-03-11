On Twitter, Najib says Pakatan’s no-confidence bid already doomed

Datuk Seri Najib Razak asserted that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s move to co-opt four lawmakers who purportedly supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has erased Pakatan Harapan’s claim to a simple majority in Parliament. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s move to co-opt four lawmakers who purportedly supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has erased Pakatan Harapan’s claim to a simple majority in Parliament, Datuk Seri Najib Razak asserted.

Najib said this was compounded by two MPs who have denied they still supported Dr Mahathir to be the PM, referring to Datuk Seri Richard Riot and Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

“114 minus 6 = 108. 108 is not enough for a simple majority,” he said on Twitter, appending the list that PH previously released to demonstrate its level of support.

The prime minister announced his Cabinet list on Monday, which included Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

Also brought into the administration were Datuk Eddin Syazlee (deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department), Jonathan Yasin (deputy home affairs minister II), and Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan (deputy tourism minister).

PH had previously planned to contest Muhyiddin’s support in Parliament but the March 9 meeting has since been postponed to May 18.

The coalition has conceded indirectly to Najib’s assertion, with PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil saying the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission should investigate MPs brought into the Muhyiddin administration but who previously pledged for Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly in February to trigger a political crisis that brought down the PH administration and culminated in Muhyiddin’s appointment as the new PM heading the new Perikatan Nasional government.