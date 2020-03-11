No Covid-19 case at Jerteh Hospital, says Terengganu Health Dept

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 11 — Terengganu Health Department has denied viral reports that there was a Covid-19 case at Jerteh Hospital near Besut.

Its director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said, as of today, no Covid-19 case had been confirmed at any hospital in Terengganu.

“We would like to advise people from all walks of life to be careful and not to share untrue reports which can cause anxiety among the people,” she said in a statement here.

Dr Nor Azimi said to reduce the risk of infection, the people were advised to practice high level of personal hygiene such as washing hands.

“In addition, people should practice social distancing and avoid visiting public places and interacting with any individual with the symptoms,” she said. — Bernama