Muhyidin: Azmin has joined Bersatu

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairs the first new Cabinet meeting at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. With him is Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today confirmed that Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had officially joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“Yes. In fact the application has been agreed upon by the supreme council of Bersatu when we had our meeting.

“...we said that Datuk Seri Azmin has come together with the rest, 10 of them and the supreme council accepted their applications to join us. That is as far as the party is concerned,” Muhyiddin who is Bersatu president told a press conference after chairing his first Cabinet meeting here today.

On February 24, Mohamed Azmin who is Gombak MP and 10 other PKR MPs announced that they had quit the party.

Apart from Mohamed Azmin, Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Datuk Kamaruddin Ja’afar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) have also joined Bersatu.

It is understood that Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar will be joining Bersatu as an associate member. — Bernama