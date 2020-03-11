Former exco members expected to have audience with Perak Sultan tomorrow

Yesterday, Sultan Nazrin accepted the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the 12th Mentri Besar of Perak, which led to the termination of the exco posts. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 11 — Seven of the 10 former state executive councillors (exco) in Perak are expected to have an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, tomorrow.

According to sources, the seven were scheduled to meet Sultan Nazrin at Istana Kinta here at 5pm.

Yesterday, Sultan Nazrin accepted the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the 12th Mentri Besar of Perak, which led to the termination of the exco posts.

On Monday, Ahmad Faizal announced that Perikatan Nasional comprising Umno, PAS and Bersatu had received the support of 32 state assemblymen to form the new government in Perak. — Bernama