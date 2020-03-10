DAP sacks three assemblymen for defecting to Perikatan’s state governments

Chong Chieng Jen said today DAP has terminated the membership of three MPs for crossing over from the party to support Perikatan Nasional (PN). — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 10 — The DAP Disciplinary Committee today has terminated the membership of Melaka’s Pangkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee for crossing over from the party to support Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the committee has also terminated the membership of two assemblymen from Perak, although they have already publicly announced their resignation from the party.

They are Tronoh assemblyman Yong Choo Kiong and Buntong assemblyman Sivasubramaniam Athi Narayanan.

“The committee advises all our members to disassociate themselves from the three defectors and that no member shall accept any official position offered by the Perikatan Nasional,” Chong, who is also the Sarawak DAP chairman, said.

He warned that the committee will take the sternest action against whoever that defects because nothing is more treacherous and worse than a betrayal of the people’s mandate.

Early this month, Norhizam was reported saying he was “made a stooge” under DAP, causing him to shift his allegiance to PN.

Harian Metro reported him saying he changed his support for the sake of the Malays, claiming he could not do so under DAP.

He also said he was ready to face any action from the party.

Yesterday, Yong and Sivasubramaniam, together with one assemblyman from Parti Amanah Negara announced their resignations from their respective parties to pledge their support to the new PN state administration in Perak.

In a joint press conference, the three all said they were resigning to become Independents backing PN’s mentri besar.

Yong asserted that they decided to quit in order to protect their constituents’ interest and that of the state’s residents.