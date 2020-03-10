Azmin: Large Cabinet reflects huge national challenges at hand

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (centre) and other party leaders gather at the residence of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) leaving for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — The large number of Cabinet members appointed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is a reflection of the huge challenges faced by the country at this time, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said these challenges meant that energy, reflection and a united mindset would be required to assist the Prime Minister in running a government that was more efficient, and as such, provide the best of services to the people.

“Perhaps in terms of numbers, it (Cabinet membership) is large but we should take note that the challenges today are also large. We certainly want a government that manages matters prudently but at the same time there are not only domestic challenges but regional and global challenges.

“A new team is needed and this involves the technocrats, professionals and experts in certain fields,” Mohamed Azmin said when met after the swearing-in ceremony for new Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers at Istana Melawati here today.

The Gombak Member of Parliament (MP) also expressed the confidence that the people would understand the need for the Prime Minister to appoint many ministers to form the new Cabinet.

“What is important is that this is a government that considers the rakyat and will give special attention to the problems faced by the rakyat. I am confident in the integrity of Tan Sri Muhyiddin,” he added.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a large Federal Cabinet line-up had been established to fulfill the current situational needs of the country.

He explained that economic uncertainty, as well as unity in the country, were among the major issues that needed the attention of the new Cabinet to ensure harmony among the multi-ethnic society that made up Malaysia.

“The issue of unity is a big one and that is why the Ministry of National Unity has been established. Previously, national unity was under the Prime Minister’s Department,” the MP for Bera said.

For Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, the large Cabinet line-up is needed to enable the new government to run the country efficiently.

“We only have three years and there are many large ministries with many tasks such as the Education and Finance ministries,” she said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the government should always ensure the interests of the people are served well.

“No matter the size of the Cabinet, what is important is the work functions of the relevant minister whether we are able to chart achievements jointly and deliver the best to all members of society,” he said. — Bernama