Johor PH seeks special sitting of state assembly

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 8 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) today handed over a letter to the State Assembly Speaker’s office calling for a special sitting of the State Assembly.

Its coordinator, speaking to reporters after handing over the letter to the Speaker’s office at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar here, said the special sitting is needed to determine if newly-appointed Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad commanded the confidence of the majority of the assemblymen in the 56-seat assembly.

Among the Johor PH leaders who accompanied the Parit Yaani assemblyman and Johor Amanah chairman were Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (Bukit Batu assemblyman); Johor Amanah deputy chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kota Iskandar assemblyman) and Johor DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) head Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Paloh assemblyman). — Bernama