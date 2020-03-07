Johor MB: Pengerang Municipal Council in line with aspirations for holistic development

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (centre) says the upgrading of Pengerang Local Authority to Municipal Council status is in line with the aspirations of the Johor government which emphasises holistic development. — Picture by Ben Tan

KOTA TINGGI, March 7 ― The upgrading of Pengerang Local Authority to Municipal Council status is in line with the aspirations of the Johor government which emphasises holistic development, said Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad.

He said the progress and development in a district or region should be in line with the economic potential as well as the wishes of the people.

“As in Pengerang, the existence of the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex has become the heart of economic growth in this area other than the Desaru Coast resort.

“(Likewise) the Dialog Group Berhad has launched the third phase of the Pengerang Deepwater Terminal (PDT) which involves the construction of new tanks for the storage of clean petroleum products with an additional investment of RM2.5 billion,” he said at the Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP) proclamation ceremony, here, last night.

Hasni said MPP is targeted to become a smart city that would benefit all stakeholders, especially the residents of Pengerang.

“With strong support and MPP workforce, I hope all the plans can be executed and should constantly come up with new ideas and innovations, at the same time improve governance so that the MPP can serve as an example,” he said. ― Bernama