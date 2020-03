Bukit Aman: 10 senior police officers on transfer, effective April 6

Ten senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise, effective April 6. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 ― Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat head DCP Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf is one of 10 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise, effective April 6.

Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement today said, Ramli is made PDRM Secretary.

Penang Police deputy chief DCP Datuk Abd Razak Elias is appointed Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat DCP (Research and Development).

Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering division chief SAC Datuk Khalil Azlan Chik is appointed Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat (Research and Development) Organisation Management Modernisation SAC.

Khalil is to replace SAC R. Munusamy, who will assume the position of Kuala Lumpur PDRM College, Centre for Investigation and Prosecution Science Studies head.

Bukit Aman Special Branch E5 principal assistant director SAC Yusni Mohd Jamil is made Aide- de-Camp to the Prime Minister of Malaysia. ― Bernama