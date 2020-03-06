Penang Bersatu assemblymen declare support for Pakatan government

G Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (second from left) and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim (left) speaks to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in Komtar, George Town February 27, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of the Penang CM's Office EORGE TOWN, March 6 — The two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen in Penang have decided to remain supportive of the Pakatan Harapan state government.

Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim and Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq have voiced their full support for Pakatan.

“We were supported by the people when we contested in the 14th general elections to fight kleptocrats and build a new Malaysia, so we will continue to fulfill the mandate given by the people,” they said in a joint statement released today.

They said they will stand by Penang Bersatu chairman Datuk Marzuki Yahya and the state party leadership to continue supporting the Pakatan state government in Penang.

Their statement is in response to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow who said they need to make a stand on their position in the state government.

Pakatan has a strong mandate in Penang as the current coalition — without Bersatu, the coalition holds 35 out of 40 state seats.

With Penang Bersatu making its stand to remain supportive of Pakatan, it will be status quo for the state legislative assembly to have 37 seats under the government.

The legislative assembly only has three Opposition members consisting of two Barisan Nasional and one PAS assemblymen.

Two days ago, Chow had said Penang will be back to being the Opposition state after the change in federal government where Bersatu had left Pakatan and teamed up with BN, PAS and GPS.

He said the situation will be similar to pre-2018 as the state was an Opposition state between 2008 and 2018.