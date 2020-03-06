Battle to win majority and form government at state level rages on

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Sungai Rembah, Pontian November 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government coalition, uncertainty has now cropped up among administrators at the state level as a battle of numbers erupts for those vying to prove they have the majority to run a state.

States like Pahang and Kelantan led by Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS, now technically under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, suddenly find themselves newfound breathing space since they are on the same side as the federal administration.

As for other states helmed by PH, the shift in alliances at the federal level has shaken several state assemblies, mostly due to the uncertain positions of assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which hangs in the balance.

The split in Bersatu between the camps of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin following last week’s political drama poses a dilemma for state assemblymen, as those from PN component parties are scrambling to entice and brainwash pro-Mahathir representatives into their corner as they attempt to form state governments.

The pattern of PH’s victory with slim majorities across most states following the 2018 general election adds to the complication and magnifies the effect of each defection.

As the two-week mark since the notorious political impasse and collapse of the PH government approaches, Malay Mail looks at the status of state administrations as they, along with the rest of society, reel and react from the change in federal leadership.

Perlis - PN

- The 14-seat state legislative assembly retains its status quo, with Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, as PN already holds the majority with nine seats from Umno and two from PAS against PH’s with three.

- However, the new PN outfit could see its majority increase further if the lone Bersatu assemblyman decides to defect from PH.

Kedah - PH

- The state assembly here, because of Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir who sits as mentri besar, remains aligned with PH and maintains it status quo, but now becomes an Opposition-led state.

- There are 36 state seats, divided among PAS (15), Bersatu (six), PKR (seven), Parti Amanah Negara (four) and Umno and DAP (two each).

Penang - PH

- The state legislative assembly here is dominated by PH who has assemblymen in 37 out of the 40 seats, and also keeps its status quo with Chow Kon Yeow as chief minister.

- Even if the two Bersatu assemblymen, who have already been asked to state their alliances, decide to exit PH, they would join the two BN and one PAS representative in the now-Opposition state.

Perak - PN/PH?

- One of the states that still finds itself hanging in the balance, with some claiming Umno, PAS and Bersatu having already agreed on cooperating similar to the federal coalition’s mould.

- Sitting Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has yet to officially clarify his position among state alliances, but is expected to follow in party president Muhyiddin’s footsteps and join forces with BN and PAS.

- As it stands, PH has 30 of the 59 state legislative seats, 18 to DAP, six to Amanah, four to PKR and Azumu’s Bersatu with two. BN has 25, PAS three, along with one independent representative.

Kelantan - PN

- A state dominated by PAS assemblymen who make up 37 out of the 45-seat assembly, with seven to Umno and one to Bersatu.

- It is expected that they will maintain their status quo, with Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob not having an Opposition representative should the lone Bersatu assemblyman formally defect to PN.

Terengganu - PN

- Another state that will definitely retain its status quo, with 23 PAS and 10 Umno assemblymen making up the entire 32-seat legislative assembly.

- As a state now aligned with the federal government after many years in Opposition under PAS, Terengganu is expected to remain politically stable for PN under Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s stewardship.

Pahang - PN

- With BN already having the majority here, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail now finds himself in an easier position since he is aligned with the federal leadership.

- The status quo is maintained with the 24 Umno, one MCA and eight PAS assemblymen now finding themselves with an even greater majority against the seven DAP and two PKR representatives.

Selangor - PH

- PH are still the majority within the legislative assembly here, making up 43 out of the 56 available seats, under the leadership of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

- Amirudin yesterday announced that all six Bersatu assemblymen were booted out of the state government’s affairs.

- As it stands, the PN coalition within the state is made up of the six Bersatu assemblymen, five from Umno, one from PAS and one independent.

Negri Sembilan - PH

- Another state that despite keeping its status quo, now finds itself in the Opposition, occupying 20 places out of the 36-seat assembly, or the equivalent of DAP (11), PKR (six) and Amanah (three).

- The 16 BN assemblymen — 15 from Umno and one from MIC — still remain outnumbered, and would most likely not pose much of a threat to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s leadership.

Melaka - BN + DAP + PKR?

- Shifting alliances over the past two weeks saw an unexpected conclusion, after 13 of the Melaka BN assemblymen announced their new pact with PKR’s Muhammad Jailani Khamis and DAP’s Norhizam Hassan Baktee to form a simple majority in the 28-seat legislative assembly.

- Two Bersatu representatives were supposed to team up with BN but an agreement fell through, putting PH officially with nine seats split among DAP (six), Amanah (two) and PKR (one).

- A new chief minister was expected to be sworn in today, but this has been postponed to March 9.

Johor - ‘Gabungan Baharu’ (PN)

- Among the first few states where PH’s state administration collapsed, and also among the first to name a new mentri besar, Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who was sworn in despite strong objections from PH.

- Hasni obtained a simple majority in the 56-seat assembly, and is backed by all 11 Bersatu assemblymen who crossed over, 14 from Umno (14), MIC (two), one from PAS, and Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full who announced his exit from PKR in support of the new coalition on Wednesday.

- The situation now sits with PN with 29 seats, and PH with 27 with 14 to DAP, nine to Amanah, and PKR with five seats.

Sabah - Warisan (PH)

- Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal yesterday reiterated that the state remains loyal to Dr Mahathir and would remain as part of the Opposition bloc while cooperating with the federal government.

- The state legislative assembly here has 60 seats, with Warisan (33) as the biggest bloc,19 to PH, United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) with five, Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) with seven, and Umno with one seat.

Sarawak - Gabungan Parti Sarawak (PN)

- Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has been open about his support for PN under the stewardship of Muhyiddin, and is officially part of the PN coalition.

- The semi-autonomous state has in the past been pragmatic about its alliances, most of the time finding itself aligned with the federal coalition, which also ensures benefits for the state.

- State-wide elections are expected to be called soon, with the state legislative assembly’s term expiring on September 21 next year.