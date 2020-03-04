Sabah PKR trumpets full support for Shafie as defection rumours refuse to subside

Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew says the party fully supports Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pic) and his administration. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 4 ― Sabah PKR sought to allay fears about the possible collapse of the state government by affirming today the full support of its lawmakers for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and his administration.

State PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew was seeking to head off rumours that party leaders have expressed doubt over the state administration following a realignment of political parties in the country and subsequent defections.

“The claim is not true. As far as Sabah PKR is concerned, the question of casting doubts over the chief minister's stewardship does not arise at all. We are an integral part of the Warisan-led government, and solidly stand behind him in his governance of the State,” she said in a statement today.

“We unequivocally pledge our strong support for Shafie's leadership in the interest of greater progress and development for Sabah.”

Yesterday, Sabah DAP chief Datuk Frankie Poon also said that the state government was intact and his party was happy with Shafie’s leadership.

Liew, who is Api Api assemblyman and Tawau MP, said that Shafie has proven himself in the last 21 months.

She said that Sabah PKR had sincerely partnered with Warisan, DAP and UPKO to form the state government after the last elections (GE14) which helped to create history by beating the barisan Nasional government for the first time in Malaysian history.

On rumours that she was about to defect from her party, she clarified that there was no such thing.

“I adhere to my principles of unwavering support, loyalty and integrity,” she said.

After the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government last week, which saw defections and the resignation of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Sabah became an Opposition state when the new national Perikatan Nasional alliance formed the federal government in the following week.

Shafie had supported Dr Mahathir against PPBM’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The federal government now comprises PPBM, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC, GPS, PBRS and Sabah STAR.