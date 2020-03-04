Penang PKR says will submit name to fill exco post by this week

Seberang Jaya Assemblymen Afif Bahardin speaks to the press at his home in Taman Pauh Jaya, Permatang Pauh March 4, 2020. Dr Afif tendered his resignation from the position of state exco to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow this morning.— Picture by Sayuti zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — Penang PKR will submit a candidate to fill the state exco post vacated by Dr Afif Bahardin today by this week, said Penang PKR acting chief Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

He said it will select a suitable candidate to fill the post as the state health, agriculture, agro-based industries and rural development committee chairman.

Dr Afif tendered his resignation from the position to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow this morning.

Muhammad Bakhtiar also clarified that Dr Afif had tendered his resignation because of a decision by DAP leaders in Penang to drop the Seberang Jaya assemblyman from the state exco.

“CM called me on Monday night informing me the decision from DAP emergency meeting on their intention to drop Afif from Penang state government since he was part of team of betrayers that brought down PH federal government,” he said in a message in his WhatsApp group.

“I concur with CM,” he added.

Although he has resigned from the state exco post, Dr Afif remains a PKR assemblyman under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government.

In a press conference at his house earlier, he stressed that he will continue serving his constituents as an assemblyman until a decision on his position in the party is made.

Dr Afif, known as a staunch supporter of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, was served a show-cause letter by his party for allegedly being involved in activities to sabotage the party’s Youth Congress in Ayer Keroh, Melaka last year.

He said he responded to the show-cause letter last week and is now awaiting a decision on his status from the party leadership.

Parti Amanah Negara is also eyeing the state exco post after Dr Afif’s resignation.

Penang Amanah chairman Dr Roslan Ahmad has proposed that Permatang Pasir assemblyman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil be chosen to fill the position.

“We are confident of his capabilities, with his professional background and experience, so he will be an advantageous addition to the state exco,” he said in a statement issued today.

He stressed that Amanah has proven its loyalty to PH when it stood by the coalition in the face of the political crisis in the country over the past week.

“We will continue to be a loyal partner at the state level to ensure that the Penang Pakatan Harapan state government remains strong,” he said.

He added that he hopes the state government will consider Amanah’s proposal.

The Penang state legislative assembly consists of 19 DAP seats, 14 PKR seats, two Amanah seats, two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia seats, two Barisan Nasional seats and one PAS seat.