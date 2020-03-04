Penang CM accepts Dr Afif’s resignation as exco

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during the press conference in George Town March 4, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has confirmed the resignation of PKR’s Dr Afif Bahardin as a state executive councillor.

The Penang lawmaker said Dr Afif had handed in his resignation as the health, agriculture and agro-based industries committee chairman at about 8.15am today.

“He met with me this morning to discuss the change in the country’s political landscape and after the meeting, he handed in his resignation as the state exco,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said Dr Afif had only resigned as a state exco but remained as a Pakatan Harapan assemblyman for Seberang Jaya.

Chow stressed that Dr Afif’s resignation will not affect his position as an assemblyman under the Pakatan state government.

“He is still an assemblyman under Pakatan as he is still a PKR member so this does not affect his position as an assemblyman under the state government,” he said.

Chow said Dr Afif’s resignation is effective from today and his letter of resignation was accepted by the state exco today.

He then read out the resignation letter, dated today, that stated his resignation is effective after his meeting with Chow.

“He voiced his gratitude to the chief minister, the state government, and the people for their trust and support all this time,” he said.

Chow said Dr Afif’s letter will be submitted to the state secretary, state legal adviser and state finance officer for further action.

“ We will also inform the Penang Yang-diPertua Negri about his resignation,” he said.

Chow said the state government will also be sending a letter to PKR to inform the party of Dr Afif’s resignation.

He believed that PKR will discuss the matter and take the next course of action to name candidates to fill the vacancy left by Dr Afif.