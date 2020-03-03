Road closures in George Town from Friday to Sunday

A number of roads in George Town will be closed from Friday to Sunday for the staging of a series of programmes, said the Penang Island City Council. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — A number of roads here will be closed from Friday to Sunday for the staging of a series of programmes, said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

In a statement today, MBPP said the roads would be closed between 5pm on March 6 and 11pm on March 8 in conjunction with the Penang Yosakoi celebration, International Women’s Day and the launch of the Transit Centre for the Homeless project.

It said the roads to be closed for the Penang Yosakoi celebration are Jalan Padang Kota Lama and Lebuh Duke from 5pm to midnight (March 6); and Lebuh Light (from King Edward roundabout to Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling, Lebuh Penang (from Lebuh Light to Lebuh Union) and Lebuh King (from Lebuh Light to Lebuh Bishop) from 5pm until 11pm on March 7.

“Jalan C.Y. Choy (from Jalan Lim Chwee Leong to Jalan Magazine) will be closed from 12.01am to noon on March 7 in conjunction with the launch of the Transit Centre for the Homeless project while Jalan Padang Kota Lama and Lebuh Duke will be closed from 12.01am to 11pm on March 8 for the International Women’s Day celebrations,” the statement said.

For enquiries, the public can contact the MBPP Engineering Department at 04-259 2071, 04-259 2220 or 04-259 2247. — Bernama