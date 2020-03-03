Perak DAP chairman denies two assemblymen defecting

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters during an event at SJK (C) Ave Maria in Ipoh September 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 3 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming denied rumours that two of his party’s assemblymen will defect to the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc in Perak.

Nga said this in response to a report by Malaysiakini, which quoted an unnamed state executive committee chairman (exco) saying that three assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan (PH) — two from DAP and one from PKR — are expected to jump-ship.

“It did not happen,” Nga said briefly when asked about the matter at the DAP headquarters here last night.

It was learnt that PH held a meeting at the DAP headquarters. However, Nga did not reveal the purpose and content of the meeting when asked.

Malaysiakini reported that three assemblymen wanted to defect after Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that the Perak government will follow the federal government under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin was appointed as the eighth prime minister on Sunday with the support from Bersatu, former PKR member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction, PAS, Umno, PBRS, MCA and MIC as well as the Sarawak parties.

According to the exco, all the excos have already cleared their desks in their respective offices after learning that the current PH government did not hold the majority in Perak.

“We no longer have the majority in Perak after the announcement of the mentri besar. Bersatu’s decision to join the ‘backdoor’ government in Perak has led to the formation of a new government.

“We (PH Perak) predict at least three more assemblymen from PH will ‘jump’ to the new government,” he told Malaysiakini.

The report also said that Kuala Kurau assemblyman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari denied leaving PKR to join the PN bloc when contacted by the news portal.