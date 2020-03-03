Kelantan MB agrees new federal Cabinet must be clean from corruption, criminal charges

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob attends an event at Kompleks Islam Darul Naim in Lundang, Kota Baru January 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin must be clean from corruption and criminal charges, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said today.

In a Malaysiakini report, the deputy spiritual adviser for Islamist party PAS, who is now part of the coalition in power, expressed his hope that the new administration must be of integrity and free from corruption.

“That we agree with, for there to be no individuals involved with corruption. We must have integrity,” he was quoted saying, when asked about the matter.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin pledged to appoint a Cabinet made of those who are clean, of integrity and with calibre, amid concerns that Barisan Nasional leaders facing graft charges will be included.

His new ally Umno has many leaders that have been charged in court over alleged corruption cases, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, current Umno president and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Also facing charges are Umno supreme council members Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, and former Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

In addition, Ahmad also stated that it is still early to speculate whether Umno would be incorporated into the Kelantan state government.

“What is most precious is the unity and warm ties [with Umno]... so we will discuss the matter, but it is still too early to comment on it,” he reportedly said.

Malaysiakini also reported yesterday that Kelantan Umno chief Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the party would not demand any positions within the state government.