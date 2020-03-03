GPS can’t claim innocence on formation of back-door federal govt, DAP rep says

DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii today said GPS cannot plead innocence on the formation of a back-door federal government which includes Umno and PAS. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, March 3 — DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii today said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) cannot plead innocence on the formation of a back-door federal government which includes Umno and PAS.

He said GPS is an accomplice and was part of the scheme and manipulation to allegedly betray the mandate of the voters, as well as purportedly making a mockery of the whole election process.

“Many leaders from GPS have tried to justify their action to support the formation of a new federal government by attempting to put the blame on Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the collapse of the previous federal government,” he said in a statement.

He stressed GPS, together with Umno and PAS, took advantage of the opportunity created by some “selfish” individuals within PH, to overthrow a legitimate elected government.

He said this was proven when on February 23 itself, when Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg flew over to Kuala Lumpur to agree to the formation of the so-called Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said GPS on February 27 gave its support to PN led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when he went to see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The chief minister even tried to mislead the people by claiming that Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, the GPS chief whip, was only there with Muhyiddin as an observer, but actually he was actually there to give their full support which enabled this back-door government to be formed,” he said.

“So, in no way can GPS claim innocence and try to isolate themselves from the possible grave consequences that come with their action,” he said.

With Muafakat Nasional (MN) consisting of Umno and PAS as the biggest bloc in PN, Yii warned that their ideologies and backgrounds will have a big influence on national policies such as education which will affect all the school children nationwide.

“What we may be trying to reduce, they may want to try to increase and what we feel is important to increase, they may want it to be reduced instead,” he added, stating that Umno and PAS in the PN federal government will have an impact on all national policies including healthcare, sports, youth, federal religious policies and transport.

“So, while the GPS state government can block some people from Peninsular Malaysia from entering, but they cannot block national policies from affecting the state,” he said, pointing out that such national policies do not need to go through and be passed in Parliament.