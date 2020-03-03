Dr Afif: PKR disciplinary board will decide my future in party

Former deputy PKR Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin said he will leave it to the party disciplinary board to decide on his position. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — Former deputy PKR Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin, a known ally of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, said he will leave it to the party disciplinary board to decide on his position.

The Penang state executive councillor said he is still very much committed to PKR’s “reformasi” (reform) struggle for a clean government free from corruption.

“I attended the meeting at PKR headquarters on Sunday, as you know what had happened and I take note of that, I have also informed the party president that I am ready to accept any decision and action by the party,” he said.

The Seberang Jaya assemblyman added that he had responded to the show cause letter that was issued to him by the party on February 21.

“I have replied to the show cause letter on Wednesday, so I now leave it to the disciplinary board to decide,” he said.

In the meantime, Dr Afif said he will continue to fulfil his responsibility as an assemblyman and a state exco.

“The people have given me their trust by electing me and I was appointed as exco by the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, so I will continue with my work as long as I am needed,” he said.

He added that he has also stated his commitment to continue serving as the state exco.

When asked whether his stand now is with Azmin, who was sacked from PKR and is now aligned with Perikatan Nasional (PN), or still with Pakatan Harapan (PH), he replied: “I am still here.”

He said he has been with Azmin for a long time, the same length of time he was with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Many have asked about my commitment, all I can say is that my conscience is clear, my principles are clear and for now, my position in the party is still unclear pending the decision by the disciplinary board,” he said.

Dr Afif said he could not make any decision on his position in PKR as it is the party’s decision.

“If they want me to continue, I will continue and if they want to sack me, I will accept it,” he said.

Dr Afif was served a show-cause letter by his party for allegedly being involved in activities to sabotage the party’s Youth Congress in Ayer Keroh, Melaka last year.

On Sunday, Dr Afif along with party vice-president Chua Tian Chang, known as Tian Chua, were harassed by party supporters as they were leaving the party headquarters.

Supporters had shouted “pengkhianat” (traitor) towards them and Chua was also assaulted just as he was getting into his car.