CAP suggests two-hour limit for Penang public parking lots

CAP has suggested that Penang Island City Council and Seberang Perai City Council implement a time-limit regulation for public parking lots in Penang. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — The Consumers Association of Penang has suggested that Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) implement a time-limit regulation for public parking lots in Penang.

In a statement today, CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said the system had been adopted in Australia, the United Kingdom and US, whereby the local authorities would issue a fine to vehicle owners occupying public parking bays for more than two hours.

“Parking fees for on-street car parks in the commercial areas (in Penang) are very low and should be substantially increased,” he said, adding that the central business district of Kuala Lumpur had already increased the parking fees since 2016.

He said parking regulations were needed to tackle the ongoing perennial car parking issues in Penang and to make it fair for Penangites who ran errands for less than two hours.

He explained that due to the low parking fees for public parking spaces, office workers would usually claim these spaces early and occupy them throughout their business hours.

“When that happens, vehicle owners tend to double park or illegally occupy motorcycle lots and such action leads to traffic congestion in the area,” he said.

Mohideen also urged both councils to take action against motorcycles occupying car parking spaces, as well as shop owners and traders using objects as obstructions at these spaces. — Bernama