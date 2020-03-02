PKR ‘Cartel’ members left behind meet Dr M in Putrajaya

PKR’s Tian Chua is heckled and jostled by PKR supporters in front of party headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — PKR vice president Chua Tian Chang and former PKR Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin were seen entering the Perdana Leadership Foundation to meet former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

Both men were in former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction that was previously dubbed the “Cartel” but who remained in the party after he took 10 federal lawmakers with him to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Both PKR leaders arrived in separate cars at 2.30pm.

The two were derided as traitors when they showed up at the PKR headquarters yesterday and Chua was also assaulted.

At 2.40pm, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador also arrived.

Dr Mahathir has been here since the morning and is supposedly having meetings all day.

He left at 12.30pm, believed to be for lunch, and returned at 2.20pm.