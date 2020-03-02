PBS can support Pakatan but not Dr M, says Parti Bumi Kenyalang president

PBK president Voon Lee Shan (left) speaks to reporters during a press conference August 21, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 2 — Sarawakian voters should ignore Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) backing of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as prime minister, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan urged today.

He said there is no point for PSB to support Dr Mahathir as he was the one who had decided to resign as the prime minister and as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman.

“Moreover, it is against political morality for him to make a comeback to be the prime minister without seeking a fresh mandate from the people.

“Due to his intention of making a comeback by re-appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Dr Mahahir has thrown all political allies and foes in disarray,” Voon stressed.

He urged PSB to not support Dr Mahathir because he was not elected by the voters as president or prime minister.

He stressed that the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018 was simply an election for the choice of a government, not for the choice of the prime minister, adding that the Federal Constitution does not provide for the election of prime minister.

Voon, however, said PSB can pledge their support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) as it was given the mandate by the people to replace Barisan Nasional.

At its presidential council meeting last night, PSB, led by former Second Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, had said it backed Dr Mahathir for the reason that the Pakatan Harapan coalition was elected as the government by the people of Malaysia in GE14.

PSB said its support of Dr Mahathir was to give effect to the wishes of the people in GE14.

“We believe it is morally right to do so,” PSB said in a statement issued to the media by the presidential council.

The presidential council also ordered party’s vice president and Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat to withdraw his support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but to support Dr Mahathir.