Members’ exit not affecting grassroot, Perak PKR chief says

Several Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members announced their exit from the party in a special press conference held at the Tower Regency Hotel in Ipoh March 2, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 2 — The exit of a small group of PKR members in Perak did not affect the party at the grassroots level, chapter chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said today.

Farhash said this is because the party had just received a total of 700 new members this week.

“The numbers of members who exit the party is very small if compared to the total members in Perak, which has 70,000 members,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this evening, members from 24 PKR divisions in Perak announced their decision to leave the party as they lost trust on the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who had sacked Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who has won the party election as the deputy president and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Farhash also said that party views the matter as a movement to purge “hypocrites” from the party.

“I hope the members, who have decided to abandon our reform struggle, will realise that their betrayal is to the people of Malaysia,” he said.

“Let us stand firm and stay together for the sake of the unresolved reform struggle.

“Let’s view this as an opportunity to move on stronger as there is no more ‘Cartel’ in the party,” he said, referring to Azmin’s faction, which includes 10 MPs who left PKR to join the political parties that supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.