Health D-G: Family, secretary of 26th Covid-19 patient cleared

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The family members and secretary of a senior government-linked corporation (GLC) executive who contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have all tested negative for the virus.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told Malay Mail that others who came into contact with the person are still being screened.

“As for case 26, his close contacts including family and his secretary, their tests done were all negatives.

“We are still screening others and the results are pending.

“The highest risk will be the family members and those in close continuous contact,” Dr Hisham said.

