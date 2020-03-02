CM: Civil servants in Melaka must remain calm, carry on with duties

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said civil servants must be committed to upholding and pledging allegiance to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah by carrying out the responsibilities entrusted. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, March 2 — Civil servants in the state are reminded to maintain their work quality and remain calm in carrying out their duties in accordance with the laws and policies of the government.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said civil servants must be committed to upholding and pledging allegiance to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah by carrying out the responsibilities entrusted.

“I would like to quote a call by the director-general of the Public Service Department, Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman that a neutral stand must be exercised and maintained by all civil servants, especially in Melaka.

“Civil servants are urged to keep focusing on the needs of the people and ensure that the government’s delivery system work smoothly for the people to receive quality services as it is now.”

He said this in his mandate to the state’s civil servants uploaded onto his official Facebook page today, in which he also mentioned that it might be his last mandate to the Melaka civil servants as Chief Minister.

“Thank you for the cooperation and support given all this while. Continue to give good services to the state and country,” he added.

On Saturday (Feb 29), Melaka Bersatu deputy chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen reportedly said that Melaka Bersatu would follow the situational arrangement at the party’s central level and would discuss with the state Barisan Nasional to obtain 15 of the 28 state seats to form a new state government. — Bernama