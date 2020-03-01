Umno sec-gen disputes Dr M’s list of 114 MPs

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa had late last night disputed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s list of 114 MPs who supported the latter to be prime minister, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to be sworn in this morning.

The Umno secretary-general posted on Twitter claiming that there are four MPs in Dr Mahathir’s list that had purportedly attended a meeting at Muhyiddin’s place yesterday morning and signed a statutory declaration supporting him.

“Understand the laws. This is not the general election to count who has the support of the half [of Parliament] or first past the post to form government. This is to fill an empty post due to resignation,” he write.

He also claimed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the right to appoint whomever he felt has received the support of the majority.

Despite that, his claim seemed to contradict himself as Dr Mahathir is now purportedly the one who commands the majority of the Dewan Rakyat with 114 out of 222 MPs supporting him.

Last night, Dr Mahathir announced that he has the support of 114 MPs to be prime minister, and said he will notify the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of this.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, said he and five other MPs from the party do not support party president Muhyiddin’s appointment to be the next prime minister of Malaysia.

Annuar also claimed that the Agong does not hold confidence in Dr Mahathir, as his own party did not appoint him as a prime minister candidate, in addition to him previously resigning.

“In comparison, Muhyiddin came together with six party presidents, complete with authority letter and statutory declarations. Agong will not pay attention to an individual’s qualms,” he said, seemingly speaking for the King.

Umno had previously called for snap election after Dr Mahathir vowed not to work with the party, but quickly changed its support for Muhyiddin when the Pagoh MP was named as a prime minister candidate at the last minute.