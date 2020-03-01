Sarawak CM, DCM pay courtesy call to new PM Muhyiddin

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg arrives at Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 – Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and his deputy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, both arrived at Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s private residence for an informal visit today.

The GPS lawmakers came at around 6.10pm with a small entourage and a police escort.

The pair greeted the media but would not disclose the purpose of their visit before entering the PM’s home.

The GPS coalition is believed to have sided with Muhyiddin in his contest with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be PM, allowing him to convince Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah that he has the support of the majority in Parliament.

The move resolved Malaysia’s week-long political crisis triggered by Dr Mahathir’s unexpected resignation as the PM and Bersatu’s departure from Pakatan Harapan.

Muhyiddin went on to bring Bersatu into an alliance with former rivals Umno and PAS, among others, to form a new government under the auspices of the informal Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The coalition’s name is a nod at the Alliance Party (Parti Perikatan) that was the predecessor to Barisan Nasional.

The majority of Bersatu remained with Muhyiddin, but Dr Mahathir still has pockets of support in the party.

PH continues to dispute the level of Muhyiddin’s support among federal lawmakers and is seeking an emergency parliamentary sitting to test this.

The coalition claimed that Dr Mahathir still enjoyed the support of 112 MPs — the absolute minimum for a simple majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.