Muhyiddin rises from the ashes

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin giving a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, October 20, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — No one expected Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's political journey to culminate with the country's top post.

His name was nowhere in the running for prime minister post after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's shocking resignation on Feb 24.

However, everything changed when Dr Mahathir surprised many at the launch of the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package on Feb 27, by hinting that Muhyiddin could be a possible contender.

Today, the native of Muar, Johor, who is also one of the founders of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia at Istana Negara.

The 72-year-old political stalwart has endured various challenges in his career, the most prominent being his removal from the post of deputy prime minister and his sacking from Umno during the previous BN (Barisan Nasional) administration following his open criticism towards the then leadership.

Born on May 15, 1947, Muhyiddin began his political career in the 1970s and has been Pagoh MP for five terms since 1978.

The son of a prominent religious cleric Muhammad Yassin Muhammad is also the Gambir assemblyman in the state of Johor.

He has extensive experience in state and national administrations and has held various Cabinet positions namely Minister of Home Affairs (May 2018-February 2020); Deputy Prime Minister (2009-2015); Minister of Education (2009-2015); Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (2004-2008); Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (1999-2004); Minister of Youth and Sports (1995-1999); and Minister of International Trade and Industry (2008-2009) under four prime ministers, including twice under Dr Mahathir.

Having a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Malay Studies from the University of Malaya (UM), Muhyiddin has also served as the Menteri Besar of Johor (1986-1995) after winning the Bukit Serampang state assembly seat in the seventh general election.

Muhyiddin began his career as Johor Assistant State Secretary in 1970 and was made Muar Assistant District Officer in 1974

He was appointed Parliament Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in 1981 and made Federal Territories Deputy Minister in 1982.

Muhyiddin received his early education at SK Maharani, SK Ismail and the Muar High School, before pursuing his studies at UM.

He married Puan Sri Norainee Abdul Rahman in 1972 and is blessed with four children, namely Fakhri Yassin, Nabilah, Najwa and Farhan.

His last post was as Home Affairs Minister in Dr Mahathir's cabinet in the Pakatan Harapan government after the coalition involving PKR, Bersatu, DAP and Amanah won the 14th General Election, defeating Barisan Nasional.

Muhyiddin has also held the post of Umno vice-president (1993-1996 and 2000-2007) and was elected Umno deputy president in 2008 before being sacked in 2016 because of his firm and courageous stand in the best interests of the party.

Apart from politics, Muhyiddin has also been active in community-based activities and associations, having been the president of the Royal Johor Country Club and the Johor State Football Association (1986-1995); and president of the Johor State Spastic Children’s Association (1986-1996).

He is also the founder of TSM Charity Golf, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that aims to build a caring community through charitable donations from golf.

Established in 2002, TSM has somewhat changed the community's perception of golf, turning the sport into a means of doing good and contributing to those in need. — Bernama